'Rust' special prosecutor resigns after Baldwin challenges appointment

A special prosecutor who is also a New Mexico state legislator has resigned from the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin over the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set.

State Rep. Andrea Reeb said Tuesday that she made the "difficult decision to step down" after Baldwin's legal defense team challenged her appointment, calling it "unconstitutional" due to her elected role in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

"I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand," Reeb said in a statement.

Hutchins died shortly after being struck by a live round from a prop gun on Oct. 2, 2021, while rehearsing on the set of the Western film.

Baldwin was the one holding the gun when it fired, also injuring the movie's director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

A hearing is scheduled in May to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Assistant director David Halls — who handed Baldwin the gun — was the first person on set to be held accountable after agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the negligent use of a deadly weapon.