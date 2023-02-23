Morgan Stanley Warning: S&P 500 could drop 26% in a matter of months

Change to FHA-insured mortgages will save homebuyers $800 a year
With the average FHA loan going for just under $270,000, the typical homebuyer will save $24,000 throughout a 30-year loan.LEARN MORE
Bloomberg reported that a strategist predicted the index would drop as much as 26% at some point in the coming weeks and months.
Morgan Stanley released a forecast on its expectations for one of the most popular indexes in the U.S., calling its stocks' risk-reward "extremely poor," according to reports.
Bloomberg reported that a strategist predicted the index would drop as much as 26% at some point in the coming weeks and months.
According to the report, signs of the possible drop have been seen in high-cost U.S. equities.
As the U.S. Federal Reserve remains aggressive in its method for fighting inflation, analysts and investors still don't know if the country will be able to avoid a recession, or how deep of an economic dip it will find itself in.
Stocks have been at their most expensive since 2007, based on a measure of equity risk premium, and that is echoed by analysts on Wall Street who say a recovery in the stock market appears to have gone too far.
Morgan Stanley reported that the S&P 500 index saw a decline of 2% on Tuesday, but was up 4.1% year-to-date.
Michael Mauboussin, a head analyst with Morgan Stanley, said that companies around the globe have "shifted" their investments from tangible to intangible assets like intellectual property.
Mauboussin believes this is part of why the S&P 500 may have earnings that are "understated."
With the average FHA loan going for just under $270,000, the typical homebuyer will save $24,000 throughout a 30-year loan.LEARN MORE
Investors reviewed mixed news on the economy as markets head for a long weekend. Markets will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.By Seth Wenig / AP
Musk sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.By Susan Walsh / AP
Futures for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 each slipped 0.3% Monday as investors eye another meeting by the Federal Reserve to weigh on interest rates.By Seth Wenig / AP
Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago, the United Nations has continuously taken steps to stop the violence, but none have worked.By AP
Ukrainian combat medic Yara Chornohuz shared with Scripps News dramatic GoPro helmet cam footage, capturing her reality on the frontlines.By Scripps News
A female alligator rescued from a cold lake in NYC had swallowed a four inch bathtub stopper.By Bronx Zoo