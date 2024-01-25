SAG-AFTRA backs Alec Baldwin amid 'Rust' shooting manslaughter charge

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.LEARN MORE
Baldwin has repeatedly said he cocked the hammer of the gun, but did not pull the trigger.
An actor's job does not include being a firearms expert: That's the message from SAG-AFTRA in response to a New Mexico grand jury's decision to charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust."
"Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use," the union said in a statement on Thursday.
Baldwin was holding the gun that fired and killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The actor has repeatedly said he cocked the hammer of the gun, but did not pull the trigger.
Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.LEARN MORE
SAG-AFTRA notes that there are industry guidelines that require an armorer to be in charge of firearms on set.
"Anyone issued a firearm on set must be given training and guidance in its safe handling and use, but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer," the union stated.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who was on the set of "Rust," was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty. A trial for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled to begin in February.
Baldwin is also scheduled to appear in court in February to enter a plea on the manslaughter charge.
Officials in Connecticut are seeking answers after someone in a U-Haul dumped 22 cats outside in frigid conditions.
Two years after officials spent hours trying to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, he is scheduled to be put to death before Friday morning.
A gun violence survivor says legislation won't be the only answer to solving the nation's gun violence epidemic.
Social media posts circulating online have consumers worried about lead exposure risks from their Stanleys. The company is addressing the rumors.
Officials in Connecticut are seeking answers after someone in a U-Haul dumped 22 cats outside in frigid conditions.
Navarro served as a trade adviser under President Donald Trump and promoted the Republican's baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.