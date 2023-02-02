Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

Scorned by an ex? For $10 this Valentine’s season, you can name a cockroach after your former flame and the San Antonio Zoo will feed the grimy insect to one of its animals. Revenge never felt so charitable!

Money raised by the annual Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser will support the zoo’s “vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.” Last year, the popular fundraiser pulled in 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries.

When it comes to insects, cockroaches are among the most loathed — they’re oily, greasy, and if you stomp on one, they literally smell like a gas station urinal because they store uric acid in their flat, crunchy bodies. So naming a cockroach after an ex is quite the etymological insult! But if you don’t want to go the bug route, the zoo also offers $5 vegetables and $25 rodents, which are also fed to zoo residents. The roaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals’ typical diets.

The fundraiser runs now until Feb. 14.

“Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo in a news release.

As part of your donation, you’ll get a digital Valentine’s Day card showing your support for the fundraiser plus a short video of an animal munching on a cockroach, rodent or veggie that you can share on your social media feed. If you’re feeling extra salty, the zoo will even notify your not-so-special someone that a roach was named in their honor, and a digital Valentine’s Day card with a message you can personalize. Burn!

Last year, the most popular exes were named Jacob and Sarah. Any bets on the names that will take the top spots this year?

Simplemost: This story was originally published by Brittany Anas on Simplemost.com.