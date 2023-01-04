Rep.-Elect Santos Issued Premature Statement Saying He Was Sworn In

Rep.-elect George Santos claimed he was sworn into office on Tuesday despite a Speaker of the House not yet elected.

A press release on Santos' congressional website said, "U.S Representative George Santos was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House on January 3rd, 2023."

The press release was just the latest incident that has plagued Santos, who lied about his background and accomplishments during the campaign to get elected in New York.

The press release was just the latest incident that has plagued Santos, who lied about his background and accomplishments during the campaign to get elected in New York.

Santos wasn't the only incoming representative to announce they had been sworn in. At least three other Republican lawmakers issued a nearly identical press release, which was likely pre-written and scheduled to be published.

The press releases have since been removed from their websites.

The House cannot conduct official business until a Speaker is sworn in. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become Speaker of the House in three separate rounds of voting on Tuesday.

It takes 218 votes to become Speaker of the House. Republicans have 222 members, which means McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes as no Democrats have voted for him to take over for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.