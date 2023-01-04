Rep.-Elect Santos Issued Premature Statement Saying He Was Sworn In

Rep.-elect George Santos Set To Be Sworn In Despite Investigations
The incoming Republican congressman from New York has been accused of lying about his education, prior work experience, and having a Jewish ancestry.LEARN MORE
Santos wasn't the only incoming representative to announce they had been sworn in. At least three other GOP lawmakers issued a nearly identical.
Rep.-elect George Santos claimed he was sworn into office on Tuesday despite a Speaker of the House not yet elected.
A press release on Santos' congressional website said, "U.S Representative George Santos was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House on January 3rd, 2023."
The press release was just the latest incident that has plagued Santos, who lied about his background and accomplishments during the campaign to get elected in New York.
The incoming Republican congressman from New York has been accused of lying about his education, prior work experience, and having a Jewish ancestry.LEARN MORE
Santos wasn't the only incoming representative to announce they had been sworn in. At least three other Republican lawmakers issued a nearly identical press release, which was likely pre-written and scheduled to be published.
The press releases have since been removed from their websites.
The House cannot conduct official business until a Speaker is sworn in. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become Speaker of the House in three separate rounds of voting on Tuesday.
It takes 218 votes to become Speaker of the House. Republicans have 222 members, which means McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes as no Democrats have voted for him to take over for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The California Republican vowed to keep fighting despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult a day earlier.By Alex Brandon / AP
The House Jan. 6 committee's time officially ends Tuesday when the new Republican-led House is sworn in.By Matt Rourke / AP
Lawmakers convened Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses.By Alex Brandon / AP
Roughly $5.5 million was donated in the first 24 hours after his injury. And the number is climbing.By Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
Forecasters warned of winds gusts up to 60 mph, heavy downpours, flooding, downed trees and power outages in parts of northern California.By Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Your text messages today may include no text at all — they’re a series of pictures, GIFs and emojis.By Scripps News