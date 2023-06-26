Sarah, Duchess of York, sends thanks following breast cancer surgery

FDA says over a dozen cancer treatment drugs are under shortage
The duchess revealed on her podcast that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
Sarah, Duchess of York, sent a message to her fans after undergoing a double mastectomy.
"Thank you so much for such kindness and support," the duchess said Monday on social media.
In a previously recorded episode of her podcast with Sarah Thomson, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," on Sunday, the duchess revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Doctors reportedly detected the cancer during a routine visit, which Sarah said she was planning to put off. The duchess added that she went through with the mammogram at the encouragement of her sister.
Sarah hopes her experience will inspire other women around the world to take care of their health.
"I want every single person listening to this podcast to go get checked," she said.
The 63-year-old noted that doctors detected her cancer early and she has a good prognosis.
In the U.S., breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer among women.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued draft guidelines in May of this year recommending that women 40 to 74 years old get a mammogram every two years. The task force previously recommended women get a mammogram every two years starting at age 50.
