Sarah Silverman joins copyright lawsuit against OpenAI, Meta

The comedian and author claims the companies use artificial intelligence software in a way that violates copyright law.
Comedian and author Sarah Silverman joined a class-action lawsuit against Meta and OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.
Silverman, Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey claim the companies use artificial intelligence software that generates summaries of their copyrighted works.
Lawyers for Silverman and the other authors provided numerous exhibits in their lawsuit, which was filed in the Northern District of California.
The exhibit shows what happens when someone asks ChatGPT to "summarize in detail the first part of 'The Bedwetter' by Sarah Silverman."
The program responds with details about the book.
The lawsuit states that the program gets "some details wrong," but contends that "ChatGPT retains knowledge of particular works in the training dataset and is able to output similar textual content."
In the lawsuit against Meta, the authors claim the company operates an AI software program that works by "copying massive amounts of text from various sources," and then is able to "emit convincing simulations of natural written language."
The plaintiffs are seeking an undisclosed amount of monetary damages.
OpenAI and Meta have not commented on the lawsuits.
