School's punny letter warns Taylor Swift concert not excuse to skip
A Tampa-area superintendent went wild with Taylor Swift song titles to say attending her Eras Tour concert is not an excuse to miss school.
Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform three concerts at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium April 13-15, but students of Hillsborough County Public Schools were told her concert is not an excuse to miss school.
Originally, Swift was only slated to perform in Tampa on Friday and Saturday, but she added the Thursday night show as demand for tickets far exceeded the stadium’s capacity. The added show meant one of the concerts could end late on a school night.
School Superintendent Addison Davis used 24 different Swift songs to get the point across: You’re still expected to attend school.
Swift was invited by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to be the mayor for a day. Castor offered Swift a key to the city.
“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches," Castor said in a video. "But here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold, and we want to go bigger."
"Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it," Castor added. "We can't wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa."
Why music and memories are so intertwined
The brain is doing something slightly different when storing certain memories that occur while you're listening to your favorite song.
Co-founder of boy band LFO, Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, dies at 47
Brian “Brizz” Gillis is the third LFO member to die, after the deaths of Cronin and Lima in 2010 and 2018.
Rapper 6ix9ine reportedly hospitalized after attack at Florida gym
He was treated for "non-life threatening" injuries after an altercation with "several individuals" at a South Florida LA Fitness, police said.
Top Stories
Certain smoke and carbon monoxide detectors might not work, feds say
Four brands of combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must be replaced after officials found they do not work properly.
EPA testing for asbestos following Indiana industrial fire
The Environmental Protection Agency is collecting debris to test for asbestos following a fire at an Indiana recycling plant.
PBS joins NPR in leaving Twitter over 'government-funded media' label
Twitter has used similar tags to describe state-run media outlets in Russia and China.