Scripps News Investigates: Fentanyl, child labor, and Chinese spying

'What the hell is going on?' Questions surround child fentanyl deaths
We explore the dire impact the fentanyl crisis has on children: Scripps News reviewed more than 260 cases of child fentanyl overdoses between the years 2018 and 2023 in 45 states and the District of Columbia, and found that while in many cases naloxone saved a child's life when it was administered in time, in many others children overdosed or died while their parents were sleeping.
We investigate child labor on farms, one of the least restricted and most dangerous places for kids to work. Scripps News found children as young as 6 years old are helping to harvest blueberries on U.S. farms, doing backbreaking labor and working long hours.
And we look inside a suspected Chinese police outpost located in the middle of New York City, where watchdogs allege Chinese law enforcement tracks, harasses and repatriates Chinese citizens who are on U.S. soil.
Two individuals were arrested in New York City for allegedly running an undisclosed Chinese police department.LEARN MORE
