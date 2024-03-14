Scripps News Reports: 48 Hours on the Border

What happens in the first 48 hours after migrants arrive in the US?
Texas has sent buses full of migrants to Democrat-run cities like Washington, Chicago, Denver and New York City to highlight the border crisis.LEARN MORE
Reporters who live and work in border communities in four states share stories of life on the U.S.-Mexico border.
This is the U.S.-Mexico border like you've never seen it before: Reporters who live and work in border communities in four states have deployed to share the unvarnished reality of life on the border.
From the people who cross, to those who confront them. From the hidden impacts of the border wall to the stories of those who make the crossing every day for work. Each story is reported over the course of 48 hours.
Scripps News investigates the dangerous journeys people make to America, the opinions divided by the presence of the border wall and the unique dangers that crossings present.
We hear from neurosurgeons who treat people who have been injured climbing the wall, ranchers who deal with illegal crossings on a daily basis and Border Patrol officials responsible for apprehending and processing the people who cross the border illegally.
Every Tuesday since the year 2000, members of Frontera de Cristo, a religious organization, have led the "Healing Our Borders Prayer Vigil."
As demographics in the Rio Grande Valley change, so are its political leanings. Experts say conservative messages resonate in the area.
This recounts the personal family immigration journey of Jim Avila, a reporter with Scripps News San Diego.
