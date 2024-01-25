Scripps News Reports: Building Better News

On this episode of Scripps News Reports, we explore ways to repair and rebuild the public trust in news.

We investigate how artificial intelligence will affect the reporting and consumption of news.

We hear from the generation that has used the internet and social media to get their news — and interact with it — faster than ever before.

And we talk with E.W. Scripps Company CEO Adam Symson about news literacy and the tools available for navigating the information landscape.

National News Literacy Week kicks off amid changing media industry National News Literacy Week kicks off amid changing media industry The E.W. Scripps Co. is partnering with the News Literacy Project to ensure the public has the skills to be informed and participate in a democracy. LEARN MORE

"This year, news literacy is focusing on responsible sharing, something that's become so important given how much Americans rely on social media for their news and information," Symson said. "So we really want to focus on arming people with the tools they need in order to think before they share, in order to research before they start spreading."

"The first thing we need to do is to remind audiences, consumers, that they should approach content with a healthy dose of skepticism, and be willing to take just an extra step to verify that it's authentic, that it's real, that it comes from a legitimate source," Symson said.

"It's going to be a challenge for brands like Scripps', in order to make sure we protect our brands, we protect the perception of our brands. But likewise, we're going to need partnership from the people on the other side of the screen, the consumers, to ensure that they approach all content, even our content, with some skepticism and ensure that it's legitimate, it's real."