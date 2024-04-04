Scripps News Reports: Stopping World War III

Over a dozen hurt after Russia bombards Kyiv for first time in 44 days
Survivors, some of them in tears and visibly shaken as emergency workers treated them in the street, recounted narrow escapes from the strikes.LEARN MORE
Amid escalating conflicts, how does the world avoid global disaster? Scripps News Reports takes stock of global conflict and NATO's evolving role.
Tonight Scripps News Reports unpacks the state of threats the world faces and explores what it will take to prevent another world war.
Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, now more than two years old, is the most serious conflict Europe has seen since World War II. War between Israel and Hamas has spilled over to include Iran and its proxies. And U.S. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held recent talks concerning Taiwan, which may yet become another global flashpoint.
We discuss divisions on the U.N. Security Council, Israel's conflict with Iranian proxies and the 75th anniversary of NATO, which was created after World War II to improve the collective security of member nations.
And we speak with retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, the former NATO supreme allied commander, about the history of the alliance and the new challenges it faces in today's conflicts.
