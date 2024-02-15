watch live
toggle menu
Black History

Scripps News Reports: The Story of Black Women in America

Scripps News interviews Black women who are breaking barriers in America — from "Sesame Street" to the White House.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 9:30 p.m. EST Feb 15, 2024

During Black History Month, Scripps News Investigates highlights the struggles and celebrates the success of Black women in America. It's a story spanning generations, in which broken barriers became new inspirations and a legacy to honor into the future. 

This episode features interviews with Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black White House Press Secretary; Megan Piphus, the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street"; Latosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter; and Kimberlé Crenshaw, a leading scholar on racism in America.