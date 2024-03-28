Scripps News Reports: Trump and the new Republican Party

This week, Scripps News Reports explores the power of Donald Trump within his party.

The Republican Party is now the party of Trump. The national Republican leader is a lightning rod: He is a hero to many in the country and a villain to others.

He is the Republican choice for president for a third straight election despite never winning the popular vote. More Republicans than not want him back in the White House — but some in the party say he may cost them the election.

White House hopefuls rally for voter support and fundraising White House hopefuls rally for voter support and fundraising The 2024 candidates for president have reportedly combined to raise nearly half a billion dollars this election season. LEARN MORE

Scripps News speaks with a panel of experts to understand Trump’s grasp on the party: Former Congressman Joe Walsh, who has insight into the inner workings of the Republican Party; Tara Setmayer, a senior advisor at the Lincoln Project who left the party after Trump refused to concede the last election; and Miles Taylor, who spoke out anonymously from within the Trump administration while serving as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.