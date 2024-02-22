The call to fight for freedom is being answered, in a major way, by Ukrainian women. They are not conscripted to fight, or to risk their lives on the front lines — they are answering a call that comes from within themselves. Scripps News' Jason Bellini reports from inside Ukraine to tell the stories of 19-year-old "Demon," a mortarwoman seeking revenge for her boyfriend's death; Larysa Borysenko, who — along with her dogs — is leading the search for bodies; and "Unbreakable Rusya," helping war amputees in Ukraine.
Scripps News Reports: Ukraine's Women Warriors
In this episode, we meet the women fighting in Ukraine, answering a call from within to defend their home.
Keeping up with Ukraine's fearless women warriors
Since the Ukraine-Russia war began, Scripps News has been following courageous Ukrainian women on the front lines. Here's an update on their stories.
Meet 'Unbreakable Rusya,' the woman helping war amputees in Ukraine
Ruslana Danilkina's life changed when a bomb made her an amputee. Now, she uses her own experience to help others.
Meet the brave woman leading search dogs in war-torn Ukraine
Scripps News' Jason Bellini met Larysa Borysenko, leading a group of mostly women and their dogs who have found about 400 victims of Russian attacks.
White House preparing 'major' Russian sanctions after Navalny's death
New sanctions against Russia, which will be announced Friday, are expected to tackle the country's military and defense systems.
What is Apple's SOS mode, and why were our phones stuck in it?
Apple iPhones can get stuck in SOS mode when there's spotty service. Here's why, and how you can get out of it.
Gun safes recalled for lock issue that allowed a 6-year-old access
Four different brands have issued recalls for their gun safes that use fingerprint recognition as keys.