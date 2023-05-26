Scripps News speaks with Adassa, who voices Dolores in 'Encanto'

Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. shares his love for comics
Singer and songwriter Adassa, who voices Dolores Madrigal in Disney's "Encanto" is meeting and greeting fans at MomoCon.
In the heart of downtown Atlanta, MomoCon 2023 has kicked off — and lovers of animation, comics and much more have gathered at the event that promises to have a little something for everyone.
Scripps News spoke with singer and songwriter Adassa, who voices Dolores Madrigal in Disney's "Encanto." She says she's been in music for the last 20 years, working with many other musicians before Disney reached out. She says she absolutely loved working on the film with Lin Manuel-Miranda and her daughter, who plays one of the town kids.
Adassa shared she's working on her new album, called "In Jesus, We Are One" in collaboration with Shadow Mountain. She'll also be going on tour with The Tabernacle Choir.
Adassa has seven children, and the whole family shares a love for music and voiceover work.
She says she's seen a lot of "Encanto."
"Everybody feels identified with a character because it all means a little something to them," she said. "And then, to have a film that depicts a Latino family in such a wonderful way ... It really showcases the heart of the family."
