watch live
toggle menu
Crime

Scripps News Special: The Truth About Crime

Diving into the reality of crime across the U.S.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
May 19, 2023

Scripps News is digging into the gritty reality of crime across the country, from tiny towns to buzzing big cities. 

Get the real story — who’s being hit the hardest? What’s the true impact of criminal justice reform? Is there potential for life after prison? — as Del Walters talks to a panel of experts to learn what is happening and how bad things really are. 

Celina Meadows

From crime victim to advocate, a life of purpose

Celina Meadows, who grew up around violence, opens up about her journey and what drives her work today.

LEARN MORE