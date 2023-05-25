watch live
toggle menu
Uvalde: One Year Later

Scripps News Special: Uvalde One Year Later

A special presentation remembers victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary, and takes you through a community that's healing one year later.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
May 25, 2023

Scripps News Tonight's Christian Bryant hosts a special hour from Uvalde, Texas. Christian, along with Scripps News correspondents Adi Guajardo, John Mone and Axel Turcios remember the victims of the May 24, 2022 school tragedy and hear from those in the community working to heal and bring change.