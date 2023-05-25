Scripps News Tonight's Christian Bryant hosts a special hour from Uvalde, Texas. Christian, along with Scripps News correspondents Adi Guajardo, John Mone and Axel Turcios remember the victims of the May 24, 2022 school tragedy and hear from those in the community working to heal and bring change.
Scripps News Special: Uvalde One Year Later
A special presentation remembers victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary, and takes you through a community that's healing one year later.
Uvalde group makes podcast to keep memory alive 1 year after shooting
A Uvalde parent, along with other community members, started a podcast to discuss gun violence and the shooting's aftermath.
Uvalde community continues push for gun policy changes one year later
Families and politicians are still pushing for gun reform in Uvalde, Texas, one year after the shattering tragedy at Robb Elementary.
How one artist is honoring the lives lost in Uvalde
The Uvalde community remembers and honors those lives lost a year ago in the Robb Elementary mass shooting.
