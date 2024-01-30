watch live
Scripps Tech: Protecting whales from cargo ships

A company is using artificial intelligence to keep whales and ships away from each other.

By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 3:49 p.m. EST Jan 30, 2024

In this episode of Scripps Tech, Phil Torres goes for a swim in the Pacific Ocean as endangered whales face a dangerous reality: They are on a collision course with speeding cargo ships. 

Go on the journey with Phil as he tags along with a crew from Whale Safe, which uses artificial intelligence to keep whales and ships apart. 

In this episode, you'll also meet James Johnson, who is helping advance scientific knowledge. He had fine wires implanted into his brain so scientists can learn more about the brain-computer interface. 

Watch this full episode of Scripps Tech in the video above. 