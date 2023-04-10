Sen. Blumenthal breaks leg during UConn basketball parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he had surgery to repair a minor fracture to his upper femur after being injured at a parade honoring UConn’s NCAA men's basketball championship.

Blumenthal tweeted he won’t be able to participate in any victory parades, which is bad news for Quinnipiac’s men’s hockey team, who won an NCAA title on Saturday.

“The surgery was completely successful and the staff, docs, and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent,” he said. “I’ve already started physical therapy, but I won’t be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks—although Quinnipiac, you’d better believe I’ll still be the loudest one at your celebration! And I’m happy to report that I’m planning to be back in DC for votes next week.”

Last week, Blumenthal was among Connecticut lawmakers who introduced a resolution to honor UConn for winning its fifth men’s basketball national championship.

“Once again, the Huskies have inspired our state,” the delegation said in a statement. “Five national championships don’t happen by accident – they are the result of the coaches’ and players’ hard work and the unwavering support from everyone in the UConn community. The ‘College Basketball Capital of the World’ in Storrs has been reaffirmed. We’re so proud of this team and program.”

The Senate is expected to be back in session April 17.