Sen. Dianne Feinstein's body returns to California on military flight

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90
Feinstein was known for her independence and dedication to finding practical solutions for both California and the nation.LEARN MORE
The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned Saturday to her hometown for the final time when a military jet carrying the late Democratic senator's body landed at San Francisco International Airport.
The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the Senate in 1992.
The arrival of her body was not open to the public. No details have been shared about services.
The former San Francisco mayor was a passionate advocate for priorities important to her state, including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control. But she also was known as a pragmatic, centrist lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.
Her death was followed by a stream of tributes from around the nation, including from President Joe Biden, who served with Feinstein for years in the Senate and called her "a pioneering American" and a "cherished friend."
California's junior senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, called her "a towering figure — not just in modern California history, but in the history of our state and our nation."
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Feinstein "spent her entire career breaking glass ceilings and opening doors into areas that had been perpetually dominated by men."
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to soon appoint a replacement for the vacant Senate seat.
Feinstein was known for her independence and dedication to finding practical solutions for both California and the nation.LEARN MORE
The bill prevents a shutdown by providing temporary funding for the federal government until Nov. 17.
What factors have compelled millions of Venezuelans to leave their homeland and seek refugee status in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the U.S.?
Republican lawmakers met early in the morning on Saturday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to fund government operations.
Hundreds of people in Atlanta enjoyed video tributes to Carter by celebrities, doll-making, trivia rounds and cake!
Charges against the four officers stem from an incident that took place in 2020 inside a Baton Rouge police department bathroom.
The bill prevents a shutdown by providing temporary funding for the federal government until Nov. 17.