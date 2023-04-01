Sen. Fetterman discharged from Walter Reed after depression treatment

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression.

Fetterman's office issued a statement Friday that said he is back home in Pennsylvania with his depression "in remission."

The statement also noted that Fetterman’s depression is being treated with medication, and he was fitted for hearing aids during his treatment as he was diagnosed with hearing loss.

The senator sent out a tweet saying, "I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs."

Fetterman checked into Walter Reed after being withdrawn and uninterested in eating or talking for weeks.

The 53-year-old is still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he suffered last May. Doctors say post-stroke depression is common and treatable.

"The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works," tweeted Fetterman.

He plans to return to the Senate in mid-April.