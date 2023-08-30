Sen. McConnell appears to freeze while speaking for second time

McConnell addresses health concerns after abrupt pause while speaking
Initially, Sen. Mitch McConnell said he couldn't hear the question before pausing for about 30 seconds.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.
During an event in Covington, the Kentucky senator was asked about his thoughts on running for reelection in 2026, when his term is up.
Initially, McConnell said he couldn't hear the question before pausing for about 30 seconds.
An aide then came to McConnell's side and told reporter that they were going to need a minute.
McConnell apparently acknowledged that he was OK to continue with the questions, but the aide asked reporters to "speak up."
A spokesperson for McConnell told Scripps News that McConnell felt "momentarily lightheaded" before pausing. An aide to the senator added that the senator feels fine but will consult with a doctor "as a prudential measure" before his next event.
This is the second time in about two months that McConnell has frozen up on camera. In July, he was speaking with reporters in Washington when he abruptly paused for about 20 seconds. In that case, he was escorted away from the cameras.
He would later tell reporters that he was fine.
McConnell, 81, was hospitalized after tripping and falling at a D.C. hotel in March. His office stated that the senator sustained a minor rib fracture, which required physical therapy. He returned to the Senate in April.
McConnell has been in the Senate for nearly 40 years.
