Sen. Tim Scott officially joins race for president

Sen. Tim Scott is the latest Republican to join the race to win the party's nomination for president.

Scott, who represents South Carolina in the Senate, is the second Black man to join the race this year. Larry Elder announced his candidacy last month.

In a video released in April to announce his exploratory committee for a presidential run, Scott highlighted his background, noting that he was raised by a single mother in poverty.

"I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression," he said.

Scott added that his campaign will be grounded in "conservative" values that include protecting "religious liberty" and "the right to life," a nod to anti-abortion supporters.

Scott is the sixth Republican to join the race for the party's nomination. He joins former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not officially joined the race for president. However, he appears to be ramping up for a possible announcement. He visited Iowa over the weekend in an apparent attempt to gain support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has also hinted at a potential presidential run.

The winner of the Republican nomination will likely take on President Joe Biden in a general election. Two people, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are running against Biden for the Democratic nomination.