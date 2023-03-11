Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with her Bizarrap collab

When it comes to breaking world records, Shakira's streams — just like her hips — don't lie.

Shakira and music producer Bizarrap have made history with their song "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," which topped the charts in a way no song has done before.

The Colombian singer-songwriter broke 14 Guinness World Records, and she now holds the title — along with 24-year-old Argentinian DJ Gonzalo Julián Conde — for the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000 views, and the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, according to Guinness World Records.

The track also earned the record for most streamed Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours, with 14,393,342 plays, and became the most streamed Latin song on Spotify in one week, with 80,646,962 plays.

The Latin hit, which was released in January, quickly became a viral sensation across social platforms due to the fact that it’s a diss track based on a very public breakup with her ex-boyfriend, former FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two children.

Guinness World Records

Through a play on words in the lyrics, Shakira names him and his current partner, Clara Chía, and also refers to female empowerment after a breakup with lyrics like "women no longer cry; women send invoices."

"After we put out this song, I really felt that I don’t only have fans out there; I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to," Shakira said during a sit-down interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

As for Bizarrap, his music sessions have become one of the most popular collaborations in Latin America, and he became the first artist from Argentina to reach the number 1 spot on the combined Billboard Global music charts, something he has accomplished twice in less than a year, first with "Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52," and now with "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

Guinness World Records

Beyond the four shared Guinness World Records between Shakira and Bizarrap mentioned above, the Colombian star garnered another ten recognitions on her own:

1. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

2. First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart

3. Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

4. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

5. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

6. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

7. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

8. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart

9. First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

10. Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist