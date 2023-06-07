Shannen Doherty reveals cancer cells have spread to brain

Country singer to have double mastectomy after gene mutation diagnosis
The actress revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
Shannen Doherty revealed a heartbreaking update in her battle with cancer.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" actress said a CT scan in January showed that cancer cells had spread to her brain.
Doherty posted two videos to her Instagram page as she visited with medical professionals in January. In the first video, she is seen getting fitted for a mask that is worn while she undergoes radiation therapy.
In the second video, Doherty is seen tearing up while wearing the mask as she begins therapy.
"My fear is obvious," she wrote in a caption accompanying the video. "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life."
Doherty revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which is also referred to as metastatic breast cancer. It means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.
There is currently no cure for stage 4 breast cancer. However, there are targeted treatments, including radiation, to prolong a person's life.
According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, approximately 168,000 women are living with metastatic breast cancer. The organization says survival rates vary from person to person — with about a third living at least five years after their diagnosis.
