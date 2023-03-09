Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection to drive-by shooting
The former Seattle SuperSonics star was booked in a Washington state jail after being charged for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma.
Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in Washington state.
Police said an altercation between two vehicles resulted in shots fired near the Tacoma Mall, about 30 miles south of Seattle.
One car fled the scene, and no injuries were reported, according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department.
A gun was recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.
According to online records, the 53-year-old was booked on a felony drive-by shooting charge about four hours after the shooting.
Kemp was a first-round draft pick by the SuperSonics in 1989 and played eight seasons with the team.
He was a six-time All-Star and helped lead his team to the 1996 NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.
Kemp remains in custody as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Drive-by-shooting is a Class B felony under Washington law and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
