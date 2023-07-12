Sheila E. receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Dozens of celebrities to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Many famous entertainers will soon have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, including two celebrities receiving posthumous honors.LEARN MORE
The performer is the first solo female percussionist to receive the honor.
There are currently 2,759 stars on Hollywood's walk of fame but only one, the newest one, belongs to a female solo percussionist – and that star is Sheila E's.
Surrounded by an entourage of famous people, including fellow drummer Ringo Starr, Sheila E and her extensive career just earned herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday,
"Sheila's played with many people, including Prince, who helped launch her to superstardom and she's still rocking," said Starr.
Sheila E. says she has been playing the drums since she was five years old and was inspired by her percussionist father to play. That love turned into an epic career that kicked off when she met Prince in the 1970s. She drummed and sang along with him on his Purple Rain album.
In 1984, she launched her solo career, singing and drumming on multiple albums. It's a path that she saw for herself at a young age.
Many famous entertainers will soon have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, including two celebrities receiving posthumous honors.LEARN MORE
"At 15 years old I realized playing with my dad this is what I'm supposed to do, and a out-of-body experience, I felt like playing music was the closest place I could be with God," Sheila said.
Sheila E. calls herself a product of the San Francisco bay area, and even with an illustrious career, she never forgot her roots. From humble beginnings to being humbled — today marked another milestone in a life led always by following the beat.
"I'm always looking up to the stars and today, July 12th, 2023, I am a star here," she said.
Prosecutors rested in Kevin Spacey's court case Wednesday, and the defense is expected to start its case the next day.
A jury decided Tuesday that a document dated from 2014 and found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten "was released to parole supervision."
A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.
Floodwaters are receding in Vermont, but they're leaving a coating of mud that has to be cleaned up.
Massachusetts police have arrested two men wanted for separate assaults on state troopers.