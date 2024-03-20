Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of theft, gambling

Dodgers prepare to welcome 2-way star Shohei Ohtani to Hollywood
Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was let go from the Dodgers over alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker.
Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend has been fired from the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from The Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker.
“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.
Mizuhara has worked with Ohtani for years and been a constant presence with him in major league clubhouses. When Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels to sign a $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, the club also hired Mizuhara.
The team did not have an immediate comment Wednesday. His firing was confirmed by Major League Baseball.
The 29-year-old agreed to a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers after a six-year stint with the cross-town Angels.LEARN MORE
