Mayor slams Kentucky law that allows gun in bank shooting to be sold
Louisville's mayor criticized a state law that allows guns to be auctioned after they are confiscated by the Department of Kentucky State Police.LEARN MORE
Police have no leads on a suspect and are asking for help from anyone with information.
A shooter opened fire into a crowd of hundreds in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, killing two people and injuring four others, according to police.
Louisville Police said it happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Park. Police have no leads on a suspect.
"Right now we have no witnesses to this incident. We are asking that anyone with information on this shooting please come forward. Please help us figure this out," said Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Police Department.
This shooting comes just days after a gunman walked into a Louisville bank and killed five bank employees. The funeral for one of those employees is being held Sunday.
Louisville's mayor criticized a state law that allows guns to be auctioned after they are confiscated by the Department of Kentucky State Police.LEARN MORE
Reports say the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager.
Bruce Webster remains in a 12-by-7 foot cell, 23 hours a day. But four years ago it was ruled he's not supposed to be there.
The president directed the military and intelligence community to "take steps to further secure and limit" distribution of classified information.
Reports say the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager.
Reports say the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager.
Bruce Webster remains in a 12-by-7 foot cell, 23 hours a day. But four years ago it was ruled he's not supposed to be there.