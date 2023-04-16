Shooter opens fire on crowd of hundreds in Louisville park; 2 dead

A shooter opened fire into a crowd of hundreds in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, killing two people and injuring four others, according to police.

Louisville Police said it happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Park. Police have no leads on a suspect.

"Right now we have no witnesses to this incident. We are asking that anyone with information on this shooting please come forward. Please help us figure this out," said Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Police Department.

This shooting comes just days after a gunman walked into a Louisville bank and killed five bank employees. The funeral for one of those employees is being held Sunday.