Mental Health

Silencing social media accounts for Mental Health Awareness Month

Getting away from the devices and spending time outside has been linked to improved mental health and stress relief, health officials say.

Photos of different social media apps
AP
By Scripps News Staff
May 4, 2023

It's no secret social media can be a drain on a person's mental health.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, L.L. Bean has paused use of its social media accounts. 

The outdoors retailer's Instagram page says its "off the grid" until June 1. This is the second consecutive year L.L. Bean has paused its social media accounts in May. 

The company's executive director said taking a break from social media and enjoying the outdoors is personal for him. 

"My great-grandfather Leon Leonwood Bean believed that nature is the most powerful antidote to the stresses of life, a conviction confirmed by modern research," said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, time spent outdoors may promote mental health and stress reduction. 

L.L. Bean isn't the only one ditching social media to focus on mental health. 

Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids said it was stepping away from social media for a week. 

"When it comes to mental health, small actions can make big impacts," the team said in a statement. 

The Rapids added that they want to help change the "stigmatized culture" around mental health.

Mental health is a major area of concern in the U.S. The CDC reports that more than 57 million Americans visited a doctor's office in 2021 with a mental disorder as a primary diagnosis. 

