Six reported dead in Germany shooting
German media reported at least 6 people were killed in a shooting in northern Germany in Hamburg. Area residents were asked to evacuate.
German media reported that at least six people were killed in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, the second-largest city in the country.
The city's fire service confirmed the number of dead, but it was unclear if there were any people taken to area hospitals, the Guardian reported, citing Focus Online.
German news outlet Deutsche Welle cited police information reporting that law enforcement converged on the city's Alsterdorf area. Reports said that police also announced a "large-scale operation" was carried out in the city's Gross Borstel district nearby.
Germany's RTL News cited officials who said that the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. local time when a person or multiple people inside a place of worship began firing upon those inside.
DW reported that the location of the shooting was a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Hamburg's Deelböge street.
Police asked residents in the area to evacuate, according to reports.
Authorities in Hamburg used cell phone push alerts to warn residents that the suspects were on the run and had fled the scene after the shooting.
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
Overall, Russia launched 81 missiles and eight exploding Shahed drones Thursday, according to Ukraine's chief commander of the armed forces.By Vadim Belikov / AP
Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
Scientists have identified the oldest-known reference to the Norse god Odin on a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.By Arnold Mikkelsen / The National Museum of Denmark / AP
Greece seeks funding from EU for urgent rail safety upgrades
Upgrades to Greece's railway system had previously been underway, but the country's economic crisis stalled the process.By Giannis Papanikos / AP
Top Stories
How effective are mental health apps?
Researchers at the University of New England looked at five different apps to see how effective they were in reducing symptoms of anxiety.By Scripps News
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker gets 10-year sentence for fraud
Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was convicted last April by a U.S. District Court jury for stealing money used for bribes and kickbacks.By AP
