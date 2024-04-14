watch live
Small earthquake shakes Coachella music festival in California

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County.

Festivalgoers are seen during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club.
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
By AP via Scripps News
Posted: 7:46 a.m. EDT Apr 14, 2024

A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was about 20 miles southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles, the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.