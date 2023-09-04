Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell died Monday at the age of 56.

The rock star battled alcohol abuse throughout his life and was in the final stage of liver failure, according to TMZ.

Earlier in the day, Harwell's manager told news outlets that the singer was in hospice care with just days left to live. His death was confirmed shortly after on his Instagram page.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," the post said. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom."

The post said he lived a "100% full-throttle life."

The singer "passed peacefully and comfortably," band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Harwell died at his home in Boise, Idaho — where he's remained for the past three days — surrounded by family and friends, according to Rolling Stone.

The rock star had previously been receiving treatment at a hospital.

"Steve's legacy will live on through the music," Hayes said. "With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek."

Harwell was a founding member of Smash Mouth, which is best known for chart toppers like "All Star" and its cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which was a part of the "Shrek" movie soundtrack.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, but the band has continued performing with new lead vocalist Zach Goode.