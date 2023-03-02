Snapchat launches new AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT

AI, like ChatGPT, is creating teaching challenges on college campuses
The chatbot, named My AI, is initially only available to Snapchat+ users who pay $3.99 per month for the service.
Snapchat launched a new chatbot this week that operates off the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.
The chatbot, named My AI, can recommend gift ideas for friends, plan trips, suggest recipes and even write personalized poems, according to a company press release.
Snapchat is just one of many companies hopping on the AI bandwagon. Executives from companies like Microsoft, Google, Nvidia and Meta have made similar announcements to start implementing large AI models.
As with many AI-powered chatbots, Snapchat says My AI is "prone to hallucination" and will have deficiencies, and told users to be aware.
The company said conversations users have with My AI will be stored and reviewed for improvements, but said not to share secrets or rely on advice it may give.
Initially, the chatbot is only available to Snapchat+ subscribers who pay $3.99 per month. The company hopes to eventually make it available to all of its 750 million monthly active users.
