Snowstorm leaves Southern California mountain communities stranded

Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due record-setting snowfall
The siege of heavy snowfall over the past week has subsided but park officials are still unsure when it will be deemed safe for visitors to return.LEARN MORE
Crews are plowing roads 24 hours a day so people can access basic necessities.
A massive snowstorm has left some people in Southern California mountain communities stranded.
San Bernardino County is under a state of emergency following back-to-back storms last week. Some mountain communities are dealing with more than 20 feet of snow.
County officials say crews are plowing roads 24 hours a day to make them passable so residents can seek basic necessities. The county serviced about 33 miles of roadways over the weekend. It says 77 miles still need to be serviced.
The siege of heavy snowfall over the past week has subsided but park officials are still unsure when it will be deemed safe for visitors to return.LEARN MORE
Officials said they don't want to give the impression that everyone in the mountain communities is locked down. Some people have reportedly been able to use heavy-duty vehicles to navigate the treacherous conditions.
"I've seen them from the air. They are moving around. Some are able to walk close enough to receive groceries and supplies and things are certainly doing that," said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
The Red Cross has set up shelters at World High School and Redlands East Valley High School for people who can't get to their homes.
The timeline to make all the roads accessible was originally two weeks after the storms. However, Dicus said they expect it to now take one week because additional resources have been brought in to help.
The storm’s death toll rose with additional fatalities reported in Indiana and Michigan, while Kentucky’s governor said at least five people died.LEARN MORE
The storm’s death toll rose with additional fatalities reported in Indiana and Michigan, while Kentucky’s governor said at least five people died.By Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP
Forecasters said the storm system will march eastward Friday, bringing the threat of severe weather into the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.By Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News via AP
There's risk of severe flood and strong winds in multiple parts of the country Thursday.By AP
It started in New York City in 1909 as National Woman's Day. Now, Women's History Month is celebrated with events worldwide.By Ted Shaffrey / AP
The Tacoma-Perce County Health Department said the woman has refused to take life-saving medication or isolate.By Shutterstock
Doctors say there has been a steady increase in Americans under age 55 being treated for colon cancer.By NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File