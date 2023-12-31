watch live
toggle menu
Health

Some patients face lawsuits from hospitals over medical debt

Scripps News, "An Arm and a Leg" podcast, and The Baltimore Banner team up to expose the controversial pursuit of patients for overdue medical bills.

Some patients face lawsuits from hospitals over medical debt
Scripps News
By Rosie Cima and Amber Strong
SMS
Posted: 3:40 p.m. EST Dec 31, 2023

A partnership between Scripps News, the podcast “An Arm and a Leg,” and The Baltimore Banner sheds light on the controversial practice of patients pursued by lawyers and hospitals for overdue bills.