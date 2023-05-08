South Florida schools will only permit clear backpacks, citing safety

Student arrested after school shooting threat posted to social media
The 18-year-old student faces multiple felony charges after causing concern in several counties throughout Florida.LEARN MORE
The move comes after a school shooting threat posted to social media went viral in the area.
South Florida schools will only permit clear backpacks on campuses beginning in the fall.
Broward County Public Schools says the measure will apply to all bags on school grounds, including backpacks, purses, lunch boxes, duffel bags and fanny packs.
The rule apples to students of all grades, from kindergarten to grade 12.
"The purpose of this requirement is to add an additional layer of safety across our district and provide added safeguards for our students, staff, and faculty. While backpacks are not mandatory, they must be clear and all contents within the backpack must be visible," Broward County Public Schools said in an announcement.
The added layer of precaution comes after a shooting threat to schools in South Florida went viral on social media. The student behind the post, 18-year-old Catrina Petit of Taravella High School, was arrested after fraudulently using another student’s name to post a threat about an impending "top school slaughter."
The 18-year-old student faces multiple felony charges after causing concern in several counties throughout Florida.LEARN MORE
The only exceptions to the clear bag policy are for thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes, a small pouch for personal hygiene items, and school-approved carrying cases for sports or band equipment. Student athletes are still required to carry clear duffel bags, as the exceptions apply to approved cases for sports-specific equipment such as bats or lacrosse sticks.
Students who do not comply with the clear backpack requirement will be "subject to search and appropriate disciplinary action," Broward County Public Schools said.
Broward County is no stranger to the policy. Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead in 2018, students were required to carry clear backpacks.
Clear backpacks were also distributed to students at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher in their classroom.
About 86% of kids in the U.S. say they worry, according to Nemours KidsHealth. Here's why.
Students could lose thousands of dollars in need-based financial aid after Congress made changes to streamline FAFSA.
For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules.
The suspected gunman is reportedly charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
President Biden urged lawmakers to take action to curb gun violence after the latest shooting, saying, "Thoughts and prayers are not enough."
U.S. regulators will vote this week on whether the contraceptive Opill should be made widely available without a prescription.