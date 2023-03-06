Southwest flight returns to Cuba after striking birds

Senate grills Southwest Airlines COO on ignoring 'meltdown' warnings
Southwest pilots say they sounded the alarm on the airline's system issues, but they were ignored.LEARN MORE
The bird strikes reportedly affected the nose of the plane and one of its engines.
A Southwest Airlines flight departing Havana, Cuba, had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff after reportedly experiencing bird strikes.
Southwest flight 3823 was scheduled to fly from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday when the incidents were first reported.
The strikes reportedly affected the nose of the aircraft and one of the plane's engines.
Southwest said the pilots were safely able to land the plane. There were 147 customers and six crew members on board who had to evacuate via slides due to smoke in the cabin, Southwest said in a statement.
"Our Technical Operations Team is reviewing the aircraft to evaluate the damage," Southwest said.
The carrier said it refunded the passengers and provided them with contact information for additional support. Other arrangements were made to get the travelers to Fort Lauderdale.
No major injuries to any of the passengers or crew members were reported.
Bird strikes are not uncommon. They are reported in the FAA Wildlife Strike Database. Southwest has reported 14 bird strikes this year.
