Southwest to testify before US Senate after mass cancelations

Paying to skip the TSA line is tempting, but what's the catch?
Skipping the long TSA lines have become yet another cost being tacked on to air travel, but what's the best option?LEARN MORE
Southwest's Chief Operating Officer will testify before the Senate committee on Thursday Feb. 9.
Southwest Airlines will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this month after mass flight cancelations over the holiday season caused outrage among travelers and officials.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has asked Southwest's Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson to deliver testimony this month on Capitol Hill over the disastrous mass cancelations which stranded holiday travelers across the country sparking reaction from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Watterson will testify before the Senate committee on Thursday Feb. 9.
The budget carrier canceled thousands of flights causing passengers to miss holiday plans and go searching for lost luggage.
Skipping the long TSA lines have become yet another cost being tacked on to air travel, but what's the best option?LEARN MORE
Skipping the long TSA lines have become yet another cost being tacked on to air travel, but what's the best option?By AP
In 2021, the U.S. hit a 16-year high when 42,915 people died from traffic crashes in the U.S.By Michael Macor / AP
The storm began Monday as part of an expected "several rounds" of wintry precipitation through Wednesday in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.By Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News via AP
Plagiarism is nothing new, but the role artificial intelligence is playing in it is now a concern at colleges across the country.By Scripps News
Here are some ways you can stay ahead of the process.By Scripps News
The act outlines a way to use federal grants to help establish task forces to study police reform.By J. Scott Applewhite/AP