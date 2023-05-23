Spain produced enough renewable energy for a 9-hour workday

How has Texas maximized its renewable energy production?
Spain has reportedly been making major investments in renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and water.
Spain reached a milestone in its effort to transition to renewable energy.
According to Spanish newspaper El País, the country operated on renewable energy for nine straight hours last week. The feat was made even more impressive because it took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a normal workday, when energy consumption is typically at its highest.
Spain has been on the forefront of moving away from fossil fuels. It's made major investments to produce energy from wind, solar and water.
El País reported in 2020 that the country was no longer using coal in power plants to generate electricity. The goal was reportedly achieved 10 years ahead of the government's prediction.
In the U.S., billions of dollars are being invested in renewable energy sources. However, the country still continues to rely mostly on fossil fuels for energy.
According to federal figures, petroleum was the source of 36% of the country's energy needs in 2021. It was followed by natural gas at 32%. Renewable energy was third at 12%.
Last week, the Biden administration announced it would offer nearly $11 billion in grants and loans to rural energy and utility providers so they can bring clean energy to more communities across the country.
Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs.
