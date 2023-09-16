Special counsel Jack Smith seeks gag order on Trump in election case

Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.LEARN MORE
Smith wants to block Trump from making "inflammatory and intimidating comments" about witnesses, lawyers, the presiding judge and others involved.
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking for a gag order for former President Trump, to limit his public statements regarding his 2020 election interference case.
Smith wants to block Trump from making "inflammatory and intimidating comments" about witnesses, lawyers, the presiding judge and others involved.
"The defendant engendered widespread mistrust in the administration of the election, and the individuals whom he targeted were subject to threats and harassment," Smith wrote in the motion.
Trump responded to the gag order while taking the stage at the Pray Vote Stand summit in D.C. Friday night. The former president called Smith "deranged," while also accusing the White House of weaponizing the Department of Justice.
"Deranged Jack Smith, has anyone ever heard of him?" Trump asked while on stage. "He's a deranged individual and he wants to take away my First Amendment rights. They went to court to Get an order that I can't speak."
"They want to see if they can silence me," he said.
Prosecutors cited, among other things, Trump's Truth Social Post just days after being indicted in D.C. where he wrote, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you."
Judge Tanya Chutkan has set Trump's trial for March 4, 2024.
Donald Trump was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.LEARN MORE
Prosecutors want to limit potentially intimidating comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge in the case.
Newly released court documents show that grand jurors in Georgia recommended charges against Sen. Lindsey Graham, two former U.S. senators and others.
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began Tuesday. Paxton is accused of corruption in office.
The man, whom police identified as a Hispanic male, was impersonating a U.S. Marshal while heading toward RFK Jr.
The victim's body showed signs of abuse and malnourishment, which police believe she endured for weeks.
Paxton was acquitted of 16 articles of impeachment for bribery, corruption, and being unfit for office.