Special needs camp helps meets needs of both children and parents

Zahra Kahn is full of joy. The 5-year-old, who has Down syndrome, is spreading that joy at summer camp while her parents work.

"She won't even let me hold her hand," said Zahra's father, Elijah Kahn. "I ask her, 'You want to hold my hand?' And she just tells me, 'No.'"

P.A.C.K. camp serves those with special needs in the Tampa, Florida, area.

"Without it, she'd have nowhere to go," said Zahra's mother, Tina Kahn. "She'd be here with us all day. One of us would have to be here around the clock."

During the school year, Zahra is one of the more than seven million American students who receive some form of special education.

In the summer, her parents are faced with finding a place that can accommodate Zahra.

"They're in a safe environment where they can have fun and their parents and families get to have a break," said Paula Cohen, who started P.A.C.K camp.

For six hours on summer days, Zahra's time is assured.

The camp requires staff and dollars. P.A.C.K is funded through the state, private donations and registration fees.

The resources poured into the program are all worth it for the Kahn family as they watch their 5-year-old flourish.

"She's on this earth for a reason," Tina said. "She's got purpose."