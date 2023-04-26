Spice recalled due to salmonella risk

'Rubber-like' material found inside hamburger patties prompts recall
The recalled spice was sold in 16 different states.
People may want to check their spice cabinets for cumin that could make them sick.
Lipari Foods is voluntarily recalling ground cumin in 6-ounce tubs that could be contaminated with Salmonella. The spice was manufactured by International Food.
The products were distributed in stores in sixteen states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The recalled products have a best by date of 09/2024 and a UPC code of 094776212620.
No illnesses have been linked to the recall, which was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that a sample tested positive for the bacteria.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, salmonella infections result in about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year.
Health officials say most healthy people infected with Salmonella will have less severe symptoms, but they can include fever, diarrhea nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Symptoms can last up to a week, according to the CDC.
Anyone who purchased the cumin is asked to throw it out or return it to the store where they purchased it.
Consumers can also contact Lipari Foods at 800-729-3354 with any questions about the recall.
