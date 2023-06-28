Spirit Halloween plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers

Summer may have just begun, but Spirit Halloween is already preparing for fall.

The retailer announced this week that it is planning to hire approximately 40,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. and Canada.

"We look forward to welcoming back returning team members and introducing new employees to the Spirit Halloween family as we get ready for a truly unforgettable season," said company CEO Steven Silverstein.

In 2021, Halloween spending exceeded $10 billion for the first time. It grew from $10.1 billion to $10.6 billion in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.

The organization reports that 69% of people it polled in 2022 planned to celebrate the holiday, down from the peak of 72% in 2017. Spending is split almost evenly among costumes, candy and decorations.

Spirit is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. It operates more than 1,500 locations during the season across North America.

The retailer says it's seeking associates and store managers. Spirit did not give a specific pay range for its employees, only saying that it offers a "competitive salary" and a "premium pay incentive program."

However, the company noted that returning store managers are eligible for seasonal retention bonuses.

In addition, all employees get a 30% discount.