Spring clean your home, and make money doing it

Feeling overwhelmed by all the stuff in your home? A decluttering expert shows how to spring clean, and make some money while doing it.
Springtime means spring cleaning, but too often we have so much stuff we don't know where to begin.
Katie Brennaman doesn't know what to do with all the toys and clutter in her home's attic.
"I think I was feeling overwhelmed because it is all in one small space," she said.
The room was filled with a decade's worth of toys and memories.
"I have four children, and they are spanned out over 12 years," she said.
So Brennaman turned to decluttering expert Rose Lounsbury, a Dayton, Ohio, mom and author of the book "Less."
"We're not just dealing with stuff, we are dealing with stuff tied in with memories of our kids, or someone who passed on," Lounsbury said.
She says you should keep a few memories, but clear out the rest.
"You'll say, 'Oh my gosh, we have 47 coffee mugs here," she said as an example. "But only two people in this house drink coffee; we don't need this many here."
So, the two women got to work.
As Brennaman's son Zac carried down the junk, Lounsbury put up signs to show where it would all go.
"We want to make a sign or sticky note," she said, "saying these are the donations."
Then, she makes a pile of items to sell. At that point, you can try an app like Poshmark, Mercari or ThredUp, or a consignment shop. Consignment shop owner Merra Cordier says spring is a great time to unload unwanted items
"You know, around the springtime, people just want to refresh their home," she said.
If you are selling items online, you can keep the ball rolling by staying organized when you sell items on online marketplaces.
Carrie Higgins, of the blog Making Lemonade, suggests using her online sales tracker.
"That way, you know who exactly is picking it up and how much you negotiated the price for," she said.
Back at Brennaman’s home, her cluttered attic room was turned into a study in just two hours. Brennaman was thrilled.
"I'm feeling good about it," she said.
Lounsbury's last tip: Don't try to do it all in one day.
