Presidential Election

State-by-state Super Tuesday results

More than a dozen states are voting across the country, making Tuesday the largest delegate haul on the nominating calendar.

Voters in Arkansas check in to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday.
Michael Woods/AP
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 6:07 p.m. EST Mar 5, 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to inch closer to their party's nomination on Super Tuesday. 

While Biden has faced few challenges in the 2024 primary contests, Trump has come under increased scrutiny from Nikki Haley. The Republican is looking to build off her win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. 

Desktop users can use their mouse to hover over each Super Tuesday state for live election results.

Live Super Tuesday results: Trump, Biden look to close in on rematch
Super Tuesday marks the largest delegate haul in the races to become the Democratic and Republican nominees for president.

