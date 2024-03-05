State-by-state Super Tuesday results

Live Super Tuesday results: Trump, Biden look to close in on rematch
Super Tuesday marks the largest delegate haul in the races to become the Democratic and Republican nominees for president.LEARN MORE
More than a dozen states are voting across the country, making Tuesday the largest delegate haul on the nominating calendar.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to inch closer to their party's nomination on Super Tuesday.
More than a dozen states are voting across the country, making Tuesday the largest delegate haul on the nominating calendar.
While Biden has faced few challenges in the 2024 primary contests, Trump has come under increased scrutiny from Nikki Haley. The Republican is looking to build off her win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.
Desktop users can use their mouse to hover over each Super Tuesday state for live election results.
Super Tuesday marks the largest delegate haul in the races to become the Democratic and Republican nominees for president.LEARN MORE
Nationwide, before Super Tuesday's results are added, Haley holds 42 delegates to Trump's 247.
Super Tuesday marks the largest delegate haul in the races to become the Democratic and Republican nominees for president.
Massachusetts may not be a border state, but immigration is still on voters' minds on Super Tuesday.
Scott Peterson was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005 for killing his wife and their unborn child.
Nationwide, before Super Tuesday's results are added, Haley holds 42 delegates to Trump's 247.
The FDA says millions of diabetics who don't use insulin may benefit from using continuous glucose monitors.