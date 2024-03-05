State-by-state Super Tuesday results

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to inch closer to their party's nomination on Super Tuesday.

More than a dozen states are voting across the country, making Tuesday the largest delegate haul on the nominating calendar.

While Biden has faced few challenges in the 2024 primary contests, Trump has come under increased scrutiny from Nikki Haley. The Republican is looking to build off her win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Desktop users can use their mouse to hover over each Super Tuesday state for live election results.