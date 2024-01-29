State Department issues travel warning for the Bahamas due to crime

US mother and daughter kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to go
The State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" in Haiti, saying that "kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens."LEARN MORE
Eighteen murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of the year, according to the U.S. Embassy in Nassau.
The U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning for the Bahamas on Friday.
A Level 2 travel advisory was issued shortly after a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Nassau.
There have been 18 murders in Nassau since the beginning of the year, according to the embassy. Some of the killings happened in broad daylight.
“Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” the press release stated.
If you’re planning your spring or summer getaway, there are some other areas you may want to reconsider traveling to.
The State Department recently issued a Level 4 travel advisory to Haiti in the Caribbean due to civil unrest.
What are you spring #travel plans? The U.S. State Department recently issued a travel warning for the #Bahamas
Level 1 is the lowest alert level, and Level 4 is the highest.
Jamaica is at Level 3 due to crime. The Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos are at Level 2, meaning travelers should exercise increased caution.
Certain areas of Mexico also have an increased travel risk due to crime and kidnapping.
Travelers who choose to visit areas with an increased travel risk are advised to keep a low profile, use caution at night, be aware of their surroundings, and have a personal security plan. It’s also recommended to not resist a robbery attempt.
