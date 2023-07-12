Study: Black men have higher risk of death from melanoma

The nation is grappling with a shortage of chemotherapy drugs
Hospitals have to make planning for shortages and triage part of everyday operations.LEARN MORE
A study found Black men were more likely than White men to be diagnosed with melanoma after the disease had advanced to the late stages.
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., but health outcomes vary greatly among racial groups.
Black men are 26% more likely to die from melanoma than their White counterparts, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
The study notes that nearly 50% of the Black men in the study were first diagnosed after the disease had advanced to the late stages, making it more difficult to treat. By contrast, 21% of White men in the study were diagnosed with late-stage melanoma.
Skin cancer is highly treatable. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99% when detected early.
Hospitals have to make planning for shortages and triage part of everyday operations.LEARN MORE
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people check moles regularly and report any changes to their doctor to determine whether further testing is required.
"Be sure to check less visible areas of your skin like the soles of your feet," the CDC says.
The study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology noted that Black men were more likely than other racial groups to have melanoma on the soles of their feet and other areas not exposed to the sun as much.
In addition to melanoma being treatable, health officials note that prevention methods are also effective. They include avoiding tanning beds and regularly applying sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.
The shots could be used to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.LEARN MORE
The White House announced a plan to fight the use of xylazine mixed with fentanyl in the U.S., a dangerous combination increasing in the nation.
Most people are dying too soon, a study shows.
PRIME has the amount of caffeine found in six Coke cans, which experts say is potentially dangerous.
A new study found that 55% of 3,192 beaches tested in 2022 had at least one day in which fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels.
Jeroid John Price was allowed to go free in March. A month later, he was ordered to return to prison. He hadn't been seen until Wednesday.
The National Weather Service predicts additional rain in Vermont for Thursday and Friday.