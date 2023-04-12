Study finds urban water issues caused by excesses of the wealthy

Two thirds of all cars sold in US must be electric by 2032
The announcement follows years of promises from the Biden administration to tighten restrictions on gas-powered vehicle sales.LEARN MORE
A study is pointing to the excesses of the rich as a major contributor to water crisis problems in urban areas.
For those who live in cities, their creature comforts are essential — but one study is aiming its findings directly at the excesses of the rich as a major contributor to serious water issues that affect cities.
A study published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that the socioeconomic, and economic disparities in many cities appear to be a contributor to the issue as much as climate change and expanding populations.
The study looked at Cape Town, South Africa, and wealth disparities there and found how unsustainable use of water there by the wealthy can affect water crises.
Eighty large metro areas were studied, and those analyzed have had extreme drought issues and water shortages.
Researchers see water crisis issues as more caused by social-environmental extremes.
In the study of Cape Town, while the wealthiest only represented about 14% of the population, those residents used over half of the water consumed in the entire city.
Elisa Savelli of Uppsala University in Sweden, who was a lead researcher on the study, said, "Even though we used Cape Town as a case study, the analysis can be applied to every other city in the world that's facing water shortages, or that might face them in the future."
The announcement follows years of promises from the Biden administration to tighten restrictions on gas-powered vehicle sales.LEARN MORE
New vehicle pollution standards proposed by the Biden administration would push for more electric cars and limit tailpipe emissions even more.
Consumer debt hit $4.82 trillion in February. That's a $15 billion increase in just one month, according to the Federal Reserve.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said banks are losing an average of hundreds of dollars on each home loan, a first since the MBA started reporting.
The Department of Justice has appealed a decision on mifepristone onto the 5th Circuit, where its future remains unclear.
At issue are rules that define waterways for protection from pollution and dumping under the Clean Water Act.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has asked for a temporarily replacement on the Judiciary Committee as she recovers from a case of shingles.